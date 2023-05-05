Gilbert Finish

Mickey Gilbert stands with her bike at the official finish line of the Bike Nonstop U.S. race with the Lincoln Memorial in the background on April 26, 2023.

 Submitted by Mickey Gilbert

MANSFIELD — Mickey Gilbert was 38 days into a cycling race across America when she crashed.

It was around 3:30 a.m. when she found herself pedaling on the Great Allegheny Passage, a trail that stretches from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cumberland, Maryland. A participant in the 3,500-mile Bike Nonstop U.S., Glibert was motivated to finish the last 262 miles over the next few days.

Warbird

Mickey Gilbert's 2019 Salsa Warbird bike, dirty from a days' long ride.
Three Shadows

Mickey Gilbert kneels at the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. shortly after finishing the Bike Nonstop U.S. race on April 26, 2023.