Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival

The Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival is set for March 4 and 5, March 11 and 12 at Malabar Farm near Lucas. Hours are from noon to 4 p.m.

 ODNR

LUCAS - Imagine the smell of Saturday morning breakfast, pancakes sizzling on the stove. What would that short stack be without a little maple syrup?

