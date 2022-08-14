 Skip to main content
Outdoor Section
featured

Glacier National Park: Mercury made me seize and other tales from June (Part III)

Glacier National Park: Mercury made me seize and other tales from June (Part III)
Glacier III, lead photo

The first day that Going-to-the-Sun Road was open for the 2021 season.

With no prior warning, Krissy and I were at work when we found out we had a new roommate. This also happened to be the day my family would be visiting, as they were seeing relatives in Missoula.

West Glacier Cafe

Successful morning rush.
Glacier, Jaden

Jaden, admiring our tangerine "décor."
Glacier, family photo

Allred family photo in Missoula.

Missoula to Glacier

+2 
+2 
10drive.JPG
+2 
+2 
8missoulatohomedrive.jpg
+2 
+2 
9magpiecreek.jpg
Glacier, roomates

Jaden, me, Krissy, and Mary in cabin 122.
Glacier, hospital

Krissy and I in the Whitefish ER the following morning.
glacier, nick

Nick and I
going to the sun

Going-to-the-Sun
Bighorn sheep at logan pass

Bighorn sheep lounge at Logan Pass

