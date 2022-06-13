For as long as I can remember shopping for holiday items, I’ve noticed fishing gear for kids appears on the store shelves in time for Easter.
Shortly after, you can see a wider variety of tackle and gear arriving on the shelves, but between Memorial Day and Father’s Day, stores will have full displays of fishing supplies - fit for all ages.
It all makes sense with school being out and campgrounds open, it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy fishing with the family. Historically, one of the biggest fishing days each year tends to be Father’s Day and this year in Ohio, it coincides with the state’s annual Free Fishing Days.
That’s right! On June 18 - 19, people all over the great state of ours can throw out a pole or two and enjoy the fun of fishing, without having to buy a state fishing license. This includes fishing for turtles and frogs as well.
The free fishing weekend benefits apply to all Ohio residents - 16 years and older - and to all public fishing waters in Ohio. Here in Richland County that means you can have a free fishing outing at any of the reservoirs, lakes, ponds and streams such as Charles Mill, Pleasant Hill, Mohican Dam or Switzer’s Creek, to name a few.
It’s the perfect opportunity for those of us who love fishing to share the experience - at no cost - with someone who doesn’t fish or hasn’t ever had a chance to fish. In fact one thought behind the free fishing campaign was to encourage current anglers to introduce someone new to fishing, especially youth, and make lasting memories on the water so as to pass on the. And isn’t Father’s Day weekend the most perfect time to do that?
So if you haven’t made any plans yet or you have wiggle room to expand your Father’s Day plans, I would strongly encourage you to consider dragging the kids and Dad out to the water. And if Dad happens to be tech savvy, then you can also surprise him with the HuntFishOH mobile app. It will lead you to public fishing destinations near you.
Free Fishing Days were introduced in 1993 by ODNR's Division of Wildlife as a means to encourage residents to actually purchase a fishing license by showing them (1) the joy of fishing around the state and in different waterways and (2) how the Division of Wildlife utilizes proceeds from fishing licenses to protect Ohio's waterways.
An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year. According to ODNR, “The Division of Wildlife manages the fisheries of 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2¼ million acres of Lake Erie, and Ohio’s portion of 481 miles of the Ohio River.”
The Division of Wildlife manages these public water areas by improving spawning habitat, installing fish attractors and structures to improve fish habitat, by implementing fishing regulations, and maintaining a variety of fishing in Ohio. In order to have variety, the Division stocks upwards of 43 million sport fish annually. More than 200 locations statewide are stocked with species such as walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass. In order to provide stocked species, the Division of Wildlife operates six fish hatcheries where they propagate the fish until they are able to be released.
The Division has also raised non-sport species to re-establish threatened and endangered fish populations.
If you are going to be participating in the Free Fishing weekend, be sure to note that ALL size and bag limits apply during these two days. One should also be aware that laws can be different for fishing specific waters and catching certain fish species. Check out the Take Me Fishing resources for Ohio at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) website.
When talking about size, there is a program called FISH OHIO, which allows anglers who have landed a fish by means of legal fishing and not from pay lakes, to be acknowledged for their catch during that year. To qualify, the fish must surpass the Fish Ohio minimum regulation length. This is a fun program to be a part of and it provides a little competitive edge to anglers who love telling fish stories. Each angler with a qualifying catch receives a collectible Fish Ohio lapel pin and each year’s pin has a different species of fish on it. The Black Crappie is the fish for the 2022 year. Should an angler catch four different Fish Ohio-qualifying species in a single year, then they are considered a Master Angler.
This program has been recognizing Ohio anglers for noteworthy catches since 1976 and in 1980 the Ohio Division of Wildlife took over the program's management . According to ODNR, more than 400,000 anglers have been recognized for their catches.
I know in the Bautz fishing household, we all are proud to have earned a few of these Fish Ohio pins!
A piece of good advice for fishing excursions: if you are introducing new people - no matter their ages - to fishing, then it would be sensible to review boat safety and even shore fishing safety. Over the past several years in Ohio, there have been incidents of Father’s Day weekend boating and water accidents
It is not that people are always unsafe themselves, but most often an environmental factor can cause danger, such as high waves, unseen debris or currents. Because fishing, as most outdoor activities, are practiced in a variety of environments, you should always take time to learn about where you are going to be “playing outdoors” and then evaluate factors specific to fishing safety in each environment. And even if you plan on fishing in an area you do frequently, it is still a good practice to inspect the waterfront when you arrive because the natural environment is subject to change without notice.
Please remember to follow and teach the young ones not to fish in areas where it is not permitted. Respect the caution signs because these areas have been declared “off limits” to protect wildlife, vegetation, or for your safety.
If using a boat to fish, your most important piece of boat safety equipment is your life jacket. For optimum fishing safety, make sure each passenger wears one, too. While they may not be the most comfortable item to wear, they will save a life.
There are several other safety topics that are worth reviewing if you’ve not been fishing for a couple years and especially if you are bringing new fishermen with you. From holding a knife, to tying knots, to baiting a hook and even landing a fish, there are some very helpful tips everyone should brush up on each season before heading out. The website takemefishing.org is a great resource.
Now, if you are really into the whole circle of fishing, then the catches should end up on the dinner table for everyone to enjoy. Talk about a really great end to a fishing Father’s Day weekend! Personally, I get just as excited about reeling in the catch as I do deciding how I am going to cook them. Mind you, I come from the south and next to fishing, I love cooking. There is no finer way to show your family and friends how much you love and appreciate them than preparing a delicious fresh meal that you actually caught yourself.
Serve that up with a piece of pie or some creamy ice cream and you have yourself the finest, cheapest family outing and meal that “dear old dad” will be thrilled with!