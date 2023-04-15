JoshuaTree79.JPG

Joshua Tree National Park is located in Southern California.

JOSHUA TREE — I did not expect a trip to the desert to include snowcapped mountains and near-freezing temperatures. 

Yet there I stood, atop Ryan Mountain in Joshua Tree National Park. The wind chill was a frigid 38 degrees. Beyond the valley, dotted with thin, scraggly bushes and yucca plants, there were snowcapped mountains rising up to kiss the horizon.

Joshua Trees aren't actually trees at all. They're a yucca plant. 

