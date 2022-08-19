DeWine fishing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine drops a line into Lake Erie during Fish Ohio Day near Port Clinton.

PORT CLINTON – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day.

This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.

