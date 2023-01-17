rubicon01

18 volunteers from Team Rubicon worked to clear the main hiking path on the Clear Fork Valley Scenic Trail from Jan. 13–16. The North Central Ohio Land Conservancy scheduled the volunteers as a training opportunity for natural disaster relief.

BUTLER -- The smell of pine trees and gasoline filled the air Saturday morning on the Clear Fork Valley Scenic Trail as the North Central Ohio Land Conservancy joined forces with a group of volunteers from Team Rubicon.

Eric Miller, board president of NCOLC, said he reached out to Team Rubicon after a June tornado left stacks of fallen trees blocking much of the main trail.

Eric Miller stands between fallen and wind-damaged trees on the Clear Fork Valley Scenic Trail after a tornado in June 2022.

