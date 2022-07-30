Wetlands graphic

COLUMBUS — Two projects in north central Ohio are among 25 new wetland projects announced Thursday by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz.

In Richland County, West Creek Conservancy won a grant of $655,891 for the Clear Fork Preserve Project, which entails wetland creation.

