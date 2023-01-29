bald eagle pair

Bald eagles typically lay eggs and incubate in February and March.

 Ohio Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBUS – Bald eagle nesting activity increases in the winter months, providing an excellent opportunity to watch these majestic raptors hunt, improve nests, and establish territory, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Bald eagle soars

Ohio’s bald eagle population has increased dramatically in recent years, with an estimated 824 nesting pairs statewide in 2022.

