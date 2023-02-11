Bald eagle in flight

A bald eagle is shown here carrying a branch back to its nest just off Crider Road.

 Jeff_Sprang

MIFFLN TOWNSHIP -- Bald eagles have always captured my imagination.

Maybe it's because they're the national bird, and a sense of that historic nature enhances their appeal.

Bald Eagle nest

This pair of bald eagles is building a sizeable nest in a cluster of trees just off Crider Road.
Bald Eagle in flight carrying a stick back to the nest

This bald eagle brings back another tree branch to its nest just off Crider Road.

