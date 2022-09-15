ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation Department will be sponsored three upcoming events offering fun for the whole family.
The Honkin' Haulin' Hands-On Trucks event is Sunday, October 2 at Marshall Park. The free event will feature vehicles including a school bus, fire truck, police car, trash truck and more. Kids will get to explore the vehicles and receive hats, "driver's licenses" and key chains.
The rain-or-shine event will be located by the baseball complex and dog park off Dunlap Drive. It begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.
The City of Ontario's 3rd Annual Haunted Hollow Trail will be Saturday, October 22 at Marshall Park. Admission is free for children 5 and under, $5 for children ages 6 to 17 and $10 for adults.
The family-friendly fun trail runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The scary trail, designed for older kids and adults, will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The City of Ontario Community Craft Show will be Saturday, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds (750 N. Home Rd in Mansfield). The event will feature more than 100 crafters.
Admission is $2 per person or the donation of a new toy. (Stuffed animals will not be accepted.) All proceeds will benefit the Ontario Lions Club Community Projects. The toys will go to the Springfield Twp. Fire Department and Ontario Police Department toy drive.