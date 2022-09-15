little girl in a truck
Buy Now

The City of Ontario Recreation Department is sponsoring Honkin' Haulin' Hands-On Trucks on Oct. 2 at Marshall Park.

ONTARIO — The Ontario Recreation Department will be sponsored three upcoming events offering fun for the whole family. 

The Honkin' Haulin' Hands-On Trucks event is Sunday, October 2 at Marshall Park. The free event will feature vehicles including a school bus, fire truck, police car, trash truck and more. Kids will get to explore the vehicles and receive hats, "driver's licenses" and key chains. 

Tags