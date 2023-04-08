ONTARIO -- The Ontario Music Boosters have announced Rhapsody in Blue and the Ontario Jazz Band will be showcasing their talents at the 2023 Cabaret on Saturday, April 22.
This is dinner and a show will take place in the O’Rena at Ontario High School. The O’Rena will be transformed into an entertainment venue that any professional would be thrilled to perform.
This year's special guest is Mansfield's Queen of Soul Condrea Cannada (Webber). Webber is a seasoned professional performer and vocalist. She has been in countless productions at the Mansfield Renaissance Theater such as Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Etta James an Evening with Etta James, Effie White in Dreamgirls, MotorMouth Mable in Hairspray and one of her all time favorite roles as Sister Mary Clarence in the smash Broadway show Sister Act.
She finished in the Top 5 of Ohio Idol and went on to become the Vocal Director and Manager. Webber is also the lead singer of her solo band "CONNE" who performs at countless stages around the world. She is the Vocal Director and coordinator for the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program and is currently the New District Food Service Administrator at Ontario Local schools.
Although this is a co-curricular event in which students earn academic credit, the Music Boosters will be using any funds raised to help create an atmosphere of encouragement and awareness for Ontario Student Musicians, ensuring a lifelong love of music.