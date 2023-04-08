Red and Black Modern Movie Night Instagram Post - 1

ONTARIO -- The Ontario Music Boosters have announced Rhapsody in Blue and the Ontario Jazz Band will be showcasing their talents at the 2023 Cabaret on Saturday, April 22.

This is dinner and a show will take place in the O’Rena at Ontario High School. The O’Rena will be transformed into an entertainment venue that any professional would be thrilled to perform.

Condrea Cannada (Webber)

