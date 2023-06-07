ONTARIO -- The Ontario Music Boosters will Host 2 Family VIP Experiences for the 4th of July Festival, creating a unique experience for family festival goers while raising much-needed funds for the upcoming trip to Disney for Marching Band and Show Choir members.
Family Parade VIP
Located in the grassy knoll area at the corner of Shelby-Ontario and Dunlap Drive.
This event takes place from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Hosted by Show Choir members and Director/Parents
Limited Number of Families (4 per family, additional cost above 4)
Designated 10 x 10 approx. spot per family
4 chairs per family (one per additional purchased)
1 Sunshade per family (beach umbrella)
1 Goodie Bag full of candy & treats (no need to run after parade candy)
1 Jump Wristbands per package *more available for additional charge
Preferred Access to Beverage/Snack Cart *additional charges
Complementary Cold Bottled Water for VIP ticket holders only at no additional charge
$75 for Family of 4
$10 Additional up to 3
Family Fireworks VIP
Located inside designated area at Niss Stadium (behind Middle School)
This event takes place from 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Hosted by Marching Band Members and Directors/Parents
Limited Number of Families (4 per family, additional cost above 4, limit 3)
Designated Parking
4 chairs per family (additional if purchased)
1 Family Glow Goodie Bag (enough glow items for entire family)
Yard Games
1 Jump Wristbands per package
Beverage/Snack Cart *Additional Charges
Complimentary Cold Bottled Water for VIP ticket holders only
$150 for Family of 4
$10 Additional up to 3
Buy Both and save $25.
This is the family friendly experience you have been waiting for. No need to get up at the crack of dawn to "save" your parade spot.
No need to lug chairs around. No need to have someone "stay behind" to ensure the safety of your personal belongings. No need to wait in long lines for drinks and snacks.
There's no need to fret about parking "a mile away." This experience is exclusive to a limited number of families so do not delay. Order yours today.