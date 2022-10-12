Ontario hosts 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail on Oct. 22 From the City of Ontario, Special to Richland Source Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO -- Mark your calendars for the City of Ontario’s 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail.The trail will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Marshall Park near the ball fields/dog park.The family-friendly trail is open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the Scary Trail opens from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.The cost is free for ages 5 and under, $5 for ages 5 to 17, and all adults are $10. Cash only will be accepted.This is a community event that has local school groups and non-profit organizations volunteering their time.The public is welcome to have some Halloween fun and support the community's school and non-profit organizations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-profit Organization Ontario Haunted Hollow Trail Economics Community Trail Ages Cash Trending Shelby family fights a lifetime of Hepatitis B Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park Owens, Pscholka-Gartner share goals ahead of domestic relations judge election Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby Donald Alan Kitts Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms William B. Stevens Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21 The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.