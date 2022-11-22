Ontario Community Craft Show set for Dec. 3 Special to Richland Source Nov 22, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO -- The 45th annual Ontario Community Craft Show is set for Saturday, Dec. 3.The craft show will feature over 100 vendors with handmade crafts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.This event is scheduled to take place at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Cost is $2 or a new toy.This craft show is full and not accepting anymore vendors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vendor Ontario Community Craft Show Craft Cost Richland County Ontario Show Trending Two children from Caledonia die when minivan crashes into pond Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award Renaissance Theatre honors magnanimous past board chair with dedication of "The Rand Smith Auditorium" Anthony "Tony" Michael Meckes ODOT: Second lane of traffic will open on U.S. 30 westbound 16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm Ashland knocks out Notre Dame in playoff opener Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning Patricia A Traxler Head-on fatal crash closes North Main Street in Mansfield The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.