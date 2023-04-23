4leafrover.jpg

4 Leaf Rover treated nearly 300 animals on the Sint Maarten Caribbean island in early April. Ontario vet Sue Burkhart led the effort and took eight local volunteers with her. She plans to make the trip again in October.

 Bertha L. Bishop, Photo Provided

ONTARIO -- Photographer Bertha Bishop said she treats every dog like her own.

“I’m not a trained veterinarian or vet tech, but I love all the dogs I meet,” she said. “We know we can’t save them all, but you have to start somewhere.”

4 Leaf Rover mission in Sint Maarten

Bertha L. Bishop, Photos Provided

