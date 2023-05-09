We Act logo

ONTARIO -- We ACT and the City of Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson would like to invite you to the Spread the Light kick off on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Ontario Community Hall, 555 Stumbo Road, in Ontario.

The Spread the Light kick-off will feature music, speakers, and refreshments, and of course, free blue light bulbs. Special guests include Ohio Senator Mark Romanchuk, Ohio State Representative Marilyn John, Miss Ontario Abigail Kern, and the Ontario High School Rhapsody in Blue Show Choir.

