MANSFIELD – Guy meets Girl and the rest is history. You know how this one goes, right? Perhaps not the way you might think.
The story of Once is a rich, folk-inspired musical that shares its tale through actors serving not just vocal talents but playing their own musical instruments.
The show centers around Guy, a down on his luck busker (street performer) in Dublin and Girl, a straight-forward and curious Czech woman who forms a relationship through music by happenstance.
Noah Sgambellone portrays Guy, who is stuck on what to do next with his life.
“He’s a broken-hearted Dubliner who has given up on love and more importantly, given up on his music. Until Girl comes in,” Sgambellone said.
Chicago native Daniella Rukin plays Girl. With her background in piano and performance, she was thrilled at the opportunity to incorporate both talents into one show.
“The show shows how musicians have a way of finding each other and bonding over a song or music,” Rukin said. “That sort of connection is really powerful. You can have nothing else in common, even a language, and still have music to bring you together.”
Rukin encourages people who enjoy folk and indie music to attend as it’s not a typical Broadway show. In fact, it’s the antithesis of it.
The show has a background not in traditional musical theater roots, but with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning number, "Falling Slowly.” The book for the musical was written by Enda Walsh. Once is inspired, but slightly different from, its 2007 film counterpart.
The cast plays a variety of instruments required for the show, from piano to ukulele.
Clayton Matthews of New York plays the eccentric flatmate of Girl, Svec. Matthews says the show is so niche and specific that it drew him in immediately.
“The actors are the band, the pit, the moving crew, everything,” he said.
Both Matthews and Sgambellone say it's their first time working in a back-box theater space like Theatre 166.
“The show benefits from this space due to its intimacy,” Matthews said. “The show itself is not outlandish. You can really feel the emotions through the songs and scenes up close and personal.”
Director Michael Thomas, who also plays Guy’s father Da, said the simplicity of the Theater 166 enhances the production.
“It is so challenging because the actors are called onto being musicians as well,” he explained. “You have to perform at the top of your craft.”
“It’s not a big, splashy Broadway musical. Rather the beauty of its music and story are less direct and heart-breakingly universal.”
The cast of 12 actor/musicians includes, Noah Sgamebellone (guitar) as Guy, Daniella Rukin (piano) as Girl, Ryan Citrino (guitar, mandolin, accordion, banjo) as Billy, Clayton Matthews, (electric bass, cello, ukulele, guitar) as Svec, Ryan Shreve (accordion) as Andrej, Allie Carter-Nicolas (violin), Jenna Krivosh (guitar, mandolin, ukulele, cajon) as Ex Girlfriend, Caroline Grace Williams (violin) as Reza, Colton Penwell (guitar, ukulele) as the Bank Manager, Stephanie Hayslip (cajon) as Baruska, and director Michael Thomas (cello, piano) as Da and Eamon. Evelyn Extine rounds out the cast as Girl’s 4-year-old daughter, Ivanka.
Thomas and the cast hope the show will leave audiences feeling optimistic and that through music, we can all connect and change each other's lives no matter our backgrounds, circumstances or differences.
Once runs two weekends: April 22-May 1. Seating is limited in Theatre 166. You may purchase general admission tickets online or call the box office between 12-5PM Tuesday-Friday.