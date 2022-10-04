MANSFIELD -- The Ohio State University at Mansfield has officially announced all productions for the 2022-23 theatre season.
The season will kick off later this month with a mainstage production of Clue -- based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
Directed by OSU alum, Tony Baer, and sponsored by Galion City Health Department Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic, Clue will have four showings: Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. each day, and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. there will be a special staged reading of A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the American classic’s Broadway premiere. This production is free and open to all.
The spring semester features two mainstage productions, with both calling for community auditions on Jan. 17 and 18 at 6 p.m.
Poof by Lynn Nottage is a collection of short works for, by, and about strong women. The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion. There will be two showings: Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through all 37 Shakespeare plays in only 97 minutes. There will be four showings: Thursday, March 2 through Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. each day, and Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m.
All productions will be hosted at Founder’s Auditorium at Ohio State Mansfield. Tickets can be purchased by visiting go.osu.edu/MansfieldTheatreTickets or contacting the box office at 419-755-4045.