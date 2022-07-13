robin with painting.jpg

Robin Roberts received 2nd place and Artists’ Award at the Ohio Plein Air Society’s annual competition in September of 2017.

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Plein Air Society is hosting its 19th annual competition in Richland County from Sept. 22 to 25.

"We are operating out of the Mansfield Art Center," Mary Ann Clady said.

This is a non-profit group of artists who paint in the outdoors or plein air style.

"We will be holding our competition on Sept. 25, 2022, followed by a Wet Paint Sale," Clady said.

Paintings from the competition will be on display and for sale at the Mansfield Art Center Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information contact Mary Ann Clady at 419-512-0594.

