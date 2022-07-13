Ohio Plein Air Society sets 19th annual event for Sept. 22 to 25 at Mansfield Art Center From the Ohio Plein Air Society Jul 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robin Roberts received 2nd place and Artists’ Award at the Ohio Plein Air Society’s annual competition in September of 2017. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Plein Air Society is hosting its 19th annual competition in Richland County from Sept. 22 to 25."We are operating out of the Mansfield Art Center," Mary Ann Clady said.This is a non-profit group of artists who paint in the outdoors or plein air style."We will be holding our competition on Sept. 25, 2022, followed by a Wet Paint Sale," Clady said.Paintings from the competition will be on display and for sale at the Mansfield Art Center Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.For more information contact Mary Ann Clady at 419-512-0594. Support Our Journalism If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today. Be a Source Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Competition Mary Ann Clady Ohio Plein Air Society Mansfield Art Center Sport Artist Non-profit Painting Trending Visiting for Inkcarceration? Here’s your guide to the best stops in Mansfield Michael Patrick “Mike” Greene Bellville native opens natural hair removal business in hometown Approximately 60 demonstrators protest Roe vs. Wade ruling in Mansfield Holmes County teen qualifies to compete at world's largest rodeo in Wyoming Mansfield Police remind residents traffic delays, road closures are part of Inkcarceration Festival Shelby Bicycle Days highlighted by annual parade Westinghouse: Interested demolition contractors tour former sites in Mansfield Richland Academy of the Arts appoints Michael Benson as new executive director West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan celebrates milestone, not finish line The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.