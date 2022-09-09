Ohio Heritage Days coming to Malabar Farm on Sept. 25 Special to Richland Source Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ohio Heritage Days at Malabar Farm will feature displays of prehistoric arrowheads and various other prehistoric artifacts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LUCAS -- The Johnny Appleseed Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio invites the public to Ohio Heritage Days at Malabar Farm.The event features displays of prehistoric arrowheads and various other prehistoric artifacts.Ohio Heritage Days takes place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malabar Farm State Park, 4050 Bromfield Road, Lucas, Ohio.This is a free, fun event for the whole family. The cash required for food and vendors."We hope to see you there," the chapter noted.The Johnny Appleseed Chapter is based at Gorman Nature Center in Mansfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnny Appleseed Chapter Lucas Military Archaeological Society Of Ohio Public Artifact Malabar Farm State Park Gorman Nature Center Trending 2 women among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives 20-year-old killed, 6 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash Fuel/retail development possible near U.S. 30/Ohio 13 interchange on Mansfeld's north side Badge No. 300: 5-year-old Shelby girl becomes Mansfield's new police officer Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank responds to Michigan company's complaints Lexington students enjoy a fresh start in new 7-12 building Troopers involved in pursuit that spans multiple counties Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.