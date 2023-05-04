Fife and Drum Corps

A Union army fife and drum corps will be part of the program at the Ohio History Show next month at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

MANSFIELD -- Keeping history alive is the focus of the 45th annual Ohio Civil War And WWI & II Show which will take place at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Observers will experience living history encampments at the largest historical event in the U.S. -- presenting our history from 1775 through 1945.

