ADHD Facts

ASHLAND -- The most common behavioral health diagnosis in children is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder known by its acronym ADHD.

According to the CDC 9.4% of children ages 2-17 are diagnosed with ADHD. Some people doubt it is a real phenomenon, but it is extremely well studied and documented with over 100,000 articles in science journals and medical textbooks dating back to 1775 (Barkley R, 2019 https://www.adhdawarenessmonth.org/thousands‐studies‐say‐adhd‐is‐real/ (Full Length) Posted 9‐16‐2019).

