“It’s very rewarding,” said Joan Cochran, mom of Oasis of Love pastor Raymond Cochran Jr.
“We believe in having a servant's heart, and to give back and see people be blessed is so rewarding and gratifying. We just feel like we’re doing what the Lord commanded us to do.”
Former pastor Dr. Walter Jordan ll had the idea for the block party seven years ago. Since his passing in 2020, the church and pastor Cochran have worked to keep his legacy alive through the day of giving.
Pastor Cochran took over as pastor three years ago and said it has been an honor to continue to grow the event from year-to-year.
Cochran said the block party would not be nearly as big of a success without the help of his church and a number of volunteers and sponsors.
“I have a motto, ‘Team Oasis,’ where it's not just about me, but it’s about all of us,” Cochran said.
“When we come together, we can do more … It makes me feel really good when we all come together for a great cause and give back.”
One of the first tents set up along the sidewalk belonged to Maddox Memorial Church. In between handing out hygiene products, pastor Aaron Williams said it's an honor to be part of pastor Jordan’s vision.
Williams is in his fifth year of attending the block party, and said the day never fails to feel like a celebration of community and generosity.
“I think what the people may miss out on with events like this is the comradery, the togetherness,” Williams said.
“We are a close-knit community … so when positive things happen, we are all affected by it.”
One of Maddox’s congregation members, Geneva “Kay” Smith, worked diligently with pastor Jordan to get the block party up and running in its first years.
Smith’s sister, Aretha Grier, said it is exciting to see what the block party has become following her sister’s passing in 2019.
“It just does your heart good to be a blessing to the community,” Grier said. “It’s beautiful.”
In between visiting the tents outside, Stanley and Marketta Cameron took refuge from the rain inside Oasis of Love with their three kids.
It was the first block party for Marketta, who said the church never fails to make her and her family feel loved.
Stanley said the block party is a wonderful event to prepare families like his to go into the school year.
“It’s just a great experience for the community to come and get school supplies for the kids,” Stanley said. “It’s an awesome thing.”
