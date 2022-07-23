MANSFIELD – Not even a downpour rain could dim the spirit of the sixth annual Oasis of Love Church Community Block Party on Saturday in Mansfield.

Community members made their way from tent to tent along Walter Jordan Drive, Raymond Avenue, Grant Street and Lida Street collecting free school supplies, backpacks, Bibles and food.

GALLERY: 2022 Oasis of Love Church Block Party

