farmers market stand

A photo from the North End Farmers Market Facebook page shows fresh produce and local honey available for sale at the NECIC Urban Farm at 311 Bowman Street.

 North End Community Improvement Collaborative

MANSFIELD — Looking for some nutritious, locally grown food?

The North End Farmers Market season kicks off June 1 at the North End Community Improvement Collaborative's (NECIC) Urban Farm. 

Meet Me at the Market - 1

Click the flier for more info. 

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.