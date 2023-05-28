featured North End farmers market returns June 1 Special to Richland Source May 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A photo from the North End Farmers Market Facebook page shows fresh produce and local honey available for sale at the NECIC Urban Farm at 311 Bowman Street. North End Community Improvement Collaborative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — Looking for some nutritious, locally grown food?The North End Farmers Market season kicks off June 1 at the North End Community Improvement Collaborative's (NECIC) Urban Farm. The market takes place every Thursday from June through September from 4 to 7 p.m. at 311 Bowman Street in Mansfield. Available products include fresh produce, local honey, eggs, flowers and more. Low-income seniors may qualify for up to $50 in coupons to use at the farmers market through the Ohio Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.Eligible participants receive 10 $5 coupons to use at participating farmers' markets and roadside stands. Coupons can be redeemed for Ohio-grown fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs and honey. The farmers market will also feature onsite cooking demonstrations each week. Local chefs will prepare dishes and offer free samples made with items available for purchase at the market.Most featured chefs are members of the Idea Works Kitchen. The Richland County Diabetes Coalition will cook on July 29 and August 31.On the fourth Thursday of each month, Buckeye Imagination District will offer a kid-friendly cooking class.Senior Days are every third Thursday. During Senior Days, senior citizens can take advantage of free health screenings, senior-friendly cooking demos and onsite bingo. NECIC is currently seeking for volunteers to help out with the market.For questions about volunteering or the Ohio Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, contact Cheyla Bradley at 419-522-1611 ext. 106 or cheyla@necic-ohio.org.Residents interested in the Farmers' Market Nutrition Program can also call the Area Agency on Aging at 567-247-7101. Click the flier for more info. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmers Market Veggies Fruit Vegetables Fresh Local Produce Necic North End Mansfield Richland County Locally Grown Honey Herbs Urban Farm Sustainability Food Seniors Aid Snap Kids Free Things To Do Cheyla Bradley Idea Works Ideaworks Kitchen Local Chefs The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center. Find UH in Ashland Trending Mansfield resident killed after 3-vehicle crash Saturday in Ontario Shelby senior earns full ride to Ohio State University 2 people arrested after 80 neglected dogs found by Richland County authorites Open Source: Black bear reported in Mansfield ... Massachusetts Shelby's Gonzales wins a pair of regional track titles at Lexington Sonic Temple festival rocking Columbus all weekend long Flock cameras help Ontario & Detroit police apprehend Best Buy robbery suspect Road closings to impact Possum Run, Mansfield-Lucas roads Water Main Initiative: Mansfield voters may be asked to approve income tax to replace aging infrastructure The Woodland Club set to open Memorial Day weekend The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene. Loading…