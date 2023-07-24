Alzheimer's
MANSFIELD – The Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio, is gearing up to celebrate their Paint the Town Purple campaign.

During the week of July 26 to Aug. 2, area businesses, families and individuals in Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties will be joining together to help fight for Alzheimer’s first survivor.

Download PDF Paint the Town Purple Flyer

