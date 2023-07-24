This event aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s education, support and research. In addition, Paint the Town Purple will serve as the official kick-start to Walk Season, getting the community excited about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Health Sciences Building on the campus of North Central State College in Mansfield.
“Paint the Town Purple is a way for us to raise even more awareness and support in the fight for a cure to Alzheimer’s,” said Amy Crislip, Event Co-Chair for the North Central Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“We encourage our Paint the Town Purple participants to inspire others by ‘painting’ their storefronts, offices and even homes with purple streamers, balloons, ribbons and other purple décor.”
Local merchants are supporting the Alzheimer’s Association in a variety of ways. Swavory will be selling “Purple People Eater” sour grape popcorn. Hudson and Essex will be offering a purple cocktail, the Purple Ribbon, and The Warehouse will be serving purple cosmopolitans with part of the proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association. Other merchants will be selling point of purchase purple flowers at the register.
In addition to decorating and wearing purple, the Association is asking people to start a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team, and get involved in the fight through fundraising.
“There will be several promotions from the business throughout the week to show their support," said Janny Nauman, Event Co-Chair. "Additionally, we’re asking participants to share their spirit by posting pictures of their purple decorations to social media with the hashtag #ENDALZ.”
Registration is free and resources are available to help with fundraising ideas.
Alzheimer’s Statistics
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 11 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.
In Ohio alone, there are more than 250,000 people living with the disease and more than 500,000 caregivers.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.
The Walk will take place on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. behind the Health Sciences Building on the North Central State College campus in Mansfield.
Alzheimer's Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.