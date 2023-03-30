Area Agency on Aging building

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties. The central office building is in Ontario.

ONTARIO - Do you know of a senior citizen volunteering their time to help others? Do you know of a group performing community service to help those in need?

Here is your chance to recognize them.

