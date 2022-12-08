MANSFIELD — The weather outside is not yet frightful, but the same can't be said for the former Ohio State Reformatory on Friday and Saturday nights.
That's when cells swing open for the second-annual Blood Prison Christmas Incarceration.
MANSFIELD — The weather outside is not yet frightful, but the same can't be said for the former Ohio State Reformatory on Friday and Saturday nights.
That's when cells swing open for the second-annual Blood Prison Christmas Incarceration.
"We are very excited for Christmas Incarceration," said Blood Prison leader Vic Amesquita. "When we did it for the first time in 2021, it went so well that it was a no-brainer to do it again. Everyone had a great time."
Gates open each night at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 9-10. Amesquita said it's a haunt that is scaled down compared to the Halloween event. Tickets will be $20, down from the usual $35.
"We do not have the cell blocks open due to the regular holiday tours that OSR is running," he said.
But some of the favorite frights will be rising up from the dead just in time for the holidays.
"For Christmas Incarceration, you will see a lot of familiar faces, like the Warden's Widow, of course. She will be here as The Christmas Widow," Amesquita said.
"Krampus will be patrolling the prison, as well as an evil Santa Claus," he said.
The veteran haunt leader said he never forgets he and his cast get to scare people in one of the most foreboding sites in the world.
"Doing this event at The Ohio State Reformatory is such an honor because it's such an iconic and gothic building, which really helps us to turn a holiday like Christmas, normally festive and cheerful season, to something dark and creepy!" he said with a laugh.
Tickets are sold online at Blood Prison's website: https://www.bloodprison.com/
Amesquita said the event is timed-ticketed to reduce wait times. It will operate both nights from 7 to 11 p.m.
"The lines will be inside the building so nobody will be waiting outside," he said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Spotlighting the local music scene.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.