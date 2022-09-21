Next to Normal opens Oct. 7 at Theatre 166 in Mansfield Special to Richland Source Sep 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- When Theatre 166 launched in 2018 the goal was that it would serve as a venue for artists, creatives and audiences that would be a space for lesser-known and thought-provoking pieces.The simplicity of the black box theater, located next door to the Renaissance Theatre in downtown Mansfield, allows for optimal creativity.All of these things are true when it comes to Next to Normal, directed by Ryan Shealy and featuring leading roles played by Kelly Knowlton, Jacob Poiner, Jamie Mayfield, and Noah Sgambellone.Next to Normal follows a suburban family as they work to cope with crisis and mental illness, a timely message for a post-pandemic world.The show opens on Oct. 7.Performances will be preceded by a panel discussion between members of the Next to Normal crew and local mental health experts with the hope to provide resources and information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mansfield Simplicity Show Cinema Theatre 166 Leading Role Panel Discussion Creative Jacob Poiner Trending Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court Open Source: $6.9 million Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport improvement project to start in April Richland County commissioners accept EMA director's resignation Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday Orrville man killed, 4 others injured in Saturday night Wayne County crash Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads Vincent Joseph Carmel Jodie Perry: 'We're primed for growth' as she seeks to become Mansfield's next mayor The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene.