Kelly Knowlton

Ashland native and musician Kelly Knowlton plays Diana Goodman in the upcoming Renaissance musical, "Next to Normal." 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — If the definition of "normal" is to be "usual, typical or expected," then what does it mean to be next to that? 

It's an answer that evades the local cast of eight performing "Next to Normal," the award-winning musical opening this weekend at the Renaissance's Theatre 166. Ultimately, the audience is left wondering what "normal" really is, anyway.

GALLERY: "Next to Normal" at Theatre 166

1 of 16

Tags