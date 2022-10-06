MANSFIELD — If the definition of "normal" is to be "usual, typical or expected," then what does it mean to be next to that?
It's an answer that evades the local cast of eight performing "Next to Normal," the award-winning musical opening this weekend at the Renaissance's Theatre 166. Ultimately, the audience is left wondering what "normal" really is, anyway.
The story is told from the perspective of Diana Goodman, a mother and wife suffering from bipolar disorder triggered by unresolved trauma. Diana tries her best to balance all of life's obligations and challenges while loving her family and living a "normal" life, but in many ways, it seems the deck is stacked against her.
Exploring themes of family, mental illness, treatment and grief, the show is written to flow from one day to the next, moving in a dream-like quality. For the cast and crew, their goal with this show has been to find the truth in these characters.
"It's definitely not your 'Music Man' or your happy, fun musical," said music director Jacob Poiner. "It's like a steak dinner with a nice, dry red wine."
"Next to Normal" is directed by Ryan Shealy, whose last directing credit came this past spring with "Spamalot" — however, he much prefers the more intimate projects of "Spring Awakening," "Cabaret" or "The Last Five Years" to the comedic styles of Monty Python.
"There's so much more one-on-one time you can spend with people," Shealy said. "We made very deliberate decisions to make this a very safe and honest space to create.
"It's necessary for shows like these, when you have to go to darker places that are difficult to manage for anyone, even professional actors."
Knowing the show was written to tackle such difficult subjects, Shealy sought the advice of Joe Trolian, executive director of the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, before rehearsals began.
Trolian said their goal was to move the show forward tastefully and with respect, but also realistically.
"I always hated the term 'dysfunctional families' because you will see in this show this family functions as well, if not better than, any other family working with the conditions they've been given," Trolian said.
"As those conditions start to change, you're going to see the dynamic shift that families that deal with mental illness and addition see on a regular basis. They develop that thick skin and ability to adapt, and you'll see that throughout the show."
Ashland native and musician Kelly Knowlton plays Diana, whose emotional journey finds her in an isolated place that even the people who love her most don't truly understand. Knowlton admitted to some trepidation about accepting such a complex role.
"I was worried — if this is a show I'm going to take part in, is that going to weigh on me? But I feel it's had the opposite effect," Knowlton said.
"Instead of feeling like it's a heaviness I have to carry around, it has opened up this ability to investigate and learn more about the experiences of people who live with things every day that I have no idea about. It's given me an opportunity for empathy."
A support system has been key for Knowlton's acting process. That includes family prayers, wellness checks from friends, and a 26-minute "emotional recovery" playlist made by her husband Stephen — the exact amount of time it takes her to drive home from rehearsal.
"There's also something cathartic in getting to experience the full breadth of emotions that maybe don't run in my everyday life," she said. "As an artist, there's something really fulfilling in that."
In addition to music directing, Poiner plays Diana's husband Dan Goodman, whose story represents an important facet of mental wellness.
"Most conversations about mental health are very patient-centric, but as we're learning and discussing this part of existence more and more, we're starting to find more resources for the families and support systems," Poiner said. "These resources help people understand and support people in their lives who are suffering from these illnesses."
In his third music direction pairing with Shealy, Poiner described the musical stylings of "Next to Normal" as a combination of classical and postmodern, where rock and folk intersects with modern musical theatre.
"The harmonies are crunchy, the melodies are memorable, but we take some weird twists and turns throughout them," Poiner said. "And I think the music really beautifully personifies and enhances these twists and turns throughout the story."
Rounding out the cast of "Next to Normal" is Jamie Mayfield, Noah Sgambellone, Justice Gardner, Ethan Chapman, Haley Bedocs, and Brien Carpenter.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is not the type of show that wraps up with a tidy bow at the end. "Next to Normal" is about exploring the intricacies and messiness of people's lives — and healing is almost never a linear process.
"I would hope the audience is almost shell-shocked, in a way," Poiner said. "The way this show unravels and comes to a conclusion is something that is not necessarily what people expect from a resolution.
"As an actor, there is a sense of closure when we finish that final note of the final song, but there's still a sense of shock," he said. "It's definitely not something I am accustomed to feeling and experiencing at the end of a show."
But Knowlton is adamant that at the end of the day, there is hope to be found in the message.
"There is always an opportunity for light in dark situations," Knowlton said. "And even when things aren't completely resolved, even when things feel tenuous, there is still an opportunity to be hopeful and move forward. And I hope that audiences leave having a sense of that."
"Next to Normal" opens at Theatre 166 on Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. Other show times include Oct. 8, 14 and 15 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 9 and 16 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at rentickets.org.
Following the performance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the cast of "Next to Normal" will host a discussion featuring a panel of local mental health practitioners, moderated by Richland Source. There will also be time for questions from the audience.
"With a show like this where the themes are so universal and so relevant, and when we have organizations and professionals in our community on the ground doing things for this cause, we think it's a conversation worth having," Shealy said.