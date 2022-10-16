MANSFIELD — The 2022 Newsroom After Hours Series is going out with a bang with its Hardcore Halloween concert.
Friday's free show takes place in the basement of Idea Works, located at 40 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. Doors open at 6:30; music will start shortly after 7:00. Costumes are highly encouraged and BYOB is acceptable.
Ill Will will open the night, followed by Under Substance. Headliner Divebomb will close the evening, bringing its crossover hardcore sound back to the Idea Works basement for a third time.
"It’s nice that Richland Source puts on an event like this that gives people an easy entry point to check out music they might not normally listen to," lead singer and songwriter Jacob Henry said.
"It’s in your hometown, you can come check it out without breaking the bank.”
DJ Dro Jack will keep the energy amped between acts.
The concert will feature free food and beer, courtesy of Doc's Deli and Phoenix Brewing. Additional sponsors include Mechanics Bank and Potent Studios.
Divebomb
Divebomb is hardcore band with hip hop and nu metal influences, similar to groups like Rage Against the Machine, the Beastie Boys, Maximum Penalty and Leeway.
The band played its first show in 2013. The four original members have known each other since high school. Drummer Aaron Hill, guitarist Austin Moore and bassist Thomas Hurst all attended Madison together. They met Henry, who was homeschooled, through concerts in the local metal scene.
“When I was in high school, it was almost exclusively metal bands in the area,” Henry recalled.
The newest member, guitarist Tyler McLaughlin, rounds out the lineup. The group has toured around the country, playing for audiences in more than 20 states.
Henry said one of his favorite things about the metal crowd is the way audiences engage with the music.
“I really enjoy the type of crowds that we play to. Hardcore shows there’s a lot of movement and dancing and some moshing and stuff like that,” he explained.
“When you’re playing and you see that happening, you know people are enjoying it.”
Divebomb’s set list includes a set of eight songs, as well as some yet-to-be-revealed surprises. Henry said much of the songs are exclusively available on the band’s upcoming EP, Life is Rhythm, which drops in November.
“Our set is pretty high energy, lots of movement," he said.
The band has shared links to its Halloween costume online so that fans dress up to match.
Henry, who writes the lion share of the band’s lyrics, described the album as a self reflection on his own mental state amid the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of this album is a look back at my mental health during that time period and then a lot of subtle political themes in some of the songs too,” he said.
Set List:
Wearing Thin
Bad Blood
ABAD
Peacemaker
Stray Dog Strut
Soul Glow
Jab
What Dreams Are Made Of
Under Substance
Under Substance is a three piece alternative metal trio from Mansfield, lead singer Tyler Knipp said.
Childhood friends Knipp, Braydon Burgy and Weston Terry have been jamming together since middle school.
“We were all guitar players so it didn’t really seem like a band,” Knipp said.
After Terry picked up the drums, he and Knipp reached out to Burgy and asked if he wanted to go beyond jam sessions. They formed the band in 2018, just a few months after graduating high school.
Under Substance briefly had a fourth member, but has been a trio since 2021. Knipp plays guitar and provides lead vocals; Burgy is on bass and Terry is on drums.
“Right now everything we play is pretty heavy," Knipp said.
“We’re a very diverse three piece. We all write and we can all play at least a little of every instrument. There’s definitely a lot more variety to come with every genre within our band.”
The band’s name reflects the members' belief that everyone is driven by some invisible force. It could be literal addiction, or something even more intangible like greed, love or anger.
“We believe everyone's kind of pushed or pulled by a certain substance in the world,” Knipp said.
Their songs are inspired by everyday, real life issues. Each member contributes lyrics and song ideas.
“We all song write, we all write our own parts,” Knipp said. “It really just depends on the day.”
Nipp said Terry generates the most song ideas.
“For every one song I write, he’s got three,” he said.
The Under Substance set list will include their entire last release, What Might Exist, a new song called 'Call Me,' and some surprises.
Knipp summed up the vibe they hope to create in a single word — energy. Singing along, moshing and head banging are encouraged.
Ill Will
Ill Will is relatively new to the scene. The band began playing shows in February 2021, solidifying its current lineup a year later.
Lead singer Jerrick Feagin described the group's vibe as heavy and chaotic.
"We want you to jump in the pit and politely punch someone in the face," he said.
Ill Will features Dakota Gorman on drums, Ian Hall and Keith Pennington on guitar and Alex June on bass.
Feagin said Mansfield's hardcore scene, whether it's other bands or fans, is like a family.
"Even though it's like violent music, everybody looks out for each other," he said.
"Everybody has each others back. You’ll see bands helping each other out with gas money. You’ll have fans coming up trying to help you load your stuff on stage and everything.”
Feagin hopes Ill Will's performance is a chance for audiences to let go and have a good time.
“We doing this for Mansfield right now," he said.
"We’re trying to create a small scene in Mansfield where people can come, release some energy, mosh a little bit and go home happy.”
Set List:
Intro — Real
No Sympathy
Victimizer
E.N.D.
Rock Bottom
Six Foot Deep
Evil Ways
DJ Dro Jack
Derrick Feagin, also known as DJ Dro Jack, said he's excited to return to Newsroom After Hours for his second Halloween show.
"Everybody was in costumes and just having fun and that’s what I enjoy the most," he said of last year's show.
Feagin began his career as a rap artist before transitioning into deejaying seven years ago.
“It’s all about reading the crowd and knowing what kind of vibe you’re going to bring to them," he said.
“The artistry of being a DJ, besides knowing what songs to be play, you gotta feel the crowds' energy. You gotta know what they want and what they're looking for.”
Feagin said he plans to keep the energy up all night long, interspersing some spooky hits in true Halloween spirit.
“I bring high energy and I bring the vibe of ‘We gonna party until they kick us out,'" he said.
“I want people to get lit, to party they asses off.”
Check out pictures from last year's Halloween show at Newsroom After Hours: