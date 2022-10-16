Hardcore Halloween

All are welcome to join us at 40 W 4th St, Oct 21, for this free show and costume party. 

MANSFIELD — The 2022 Newsroom After Hours Series is going out with a bang with its Hardcore Halloween concert.

Friday's free show takes place in the basement of Idea Works, located at 40 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. Doors open at 6:30; music will start shortly after 7:00. Costumes are highly encouraged and BYOB is acceptable.

Hardcore Halloween poster
Ill Will

Ill Will performing at Mansfield Music Fest in September. 
DJ Dro Jack

DJ Dro Jack at last year's Hip Hop Halloween.

GALLERY: Newsroom After Hours Hip Hop Halloween

+65 
+65 
_DSC7067-min.jpg
+65 
+65 
_DSC7070-min.jpg
+65 
+65 
_DSC7087-min.jpg
+65 
+65 
_DSC7095-min.jpg
+65 
+65 
_DSC7099-min.jpg

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com