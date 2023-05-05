thetouch2019file

Ernest Mahoney performs in the Idea Works basement in 2019 with The Touch. The punk rock band will headline the first Newsroom After Hours show of 2023.

 Braxton Daniels, Studio 45 Multimedia

MANSFIELD -- Newcomers and veterans in the local punk rock music scene will take the stage May 12 at Idea Works.

Though The Touch has performed at After Hours before, the headliner has never played the office space. The other three bands — Cruze Campo, TCRXP and Middling — are new to Newsroom After Hours.

Download PDF Newsrooom After Hours 2023 Flyer

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.