Shawshank Bus Tour
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — A new 4.5-hour guided Shawshank Bus Tours is now offered now throughout filming sites for what IMDB ranks as the No. 1 Movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption, which was shot almost entirely in Richland County, Ohio.

Offered at 10 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m., with some added at noon on Sundays, the tours are available now through Sept. 3 and take place on a gorgeous new wheelchair accessible tour bus wrapped with bold images from The Shawshank Redemption movie and attractions.

