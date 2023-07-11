The New Generation Singers of St. Joseph, Missouri have announced they are touring and performing their summer sermon-in-song “L.O.V.E.” July 15 to 29.
Their director, Byron ‘Bemo’ Myers likes to refer to the group as a Christian Youth Group that sings. They are coming to north central Ohio.
They are on their Northeast Region Tour, headed for New York City as the turnaround point.
New Generation Singers, New G for short, is comprised of high-school aged students who enjoy singing and performing to spread God’s love. Their concert is in two parts — an informal section, and then a more formal one.
During the informal, you’ll hear solos and lots of fun up-beat songs you may have heard on the radio. After that, the sermon-in-song, where singers tie the songs together with dialogues they wrote themselves.
Their sermon theme this summer is “L.O.V.E.” People who have attended their performance are impressed by the passion and handwork the singers put in to the singing, dialogues, and even the set-up. The concerts are at 7 p.m. and are free to the public.
They will have performances in:
July 15 - Rochester, IL - Rochester UMC
July 16 - Clay City, IN - Faith Southern Baptist Church
July 20, 24, & 25 - Huntingdon, PA - Oasis of Love
July 28 - Decatur, IL - Salvation Army
July 29 - St. Joseph, MO - Wyatt Park Baptist
About New G.
The New Generation Singers were established in St. Joseph, MO in 1970 by Byron Myers, Sr. His son, Byron ‘Bemo’ Myers, Jr. has taken over the group after his father’s passing in 2021. The New Generation Singers have gone on a two-week tour of the United States for 52 years and are beloved in their hometown of St. Joseph, Missouri. For information about the performances, call or go online to www.ngsingers.com or Facebook/Instagram.