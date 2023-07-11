Musical notes
The New Generation Singers of St. Joseph, Missouri have announced they are touring and performing their summer sermon-in-song “L.O.V.E.” July 15 to 29.

Their director, Byron ‘Bemo’ Myers likes to refer to the group as a Christian Youth Group that sings. They are coming to north central Ohio.

