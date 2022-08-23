MANSFIELD -- Jana and Pat Mulherin are providing a pathway for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5.
They awarded a grant from their Richland County Foundation donor-advised fund to the Area Agency on Aging to establish an agency endowed fund.
“Our philanthropic philosophy is simple; it is about giving back. The endowment fund will be a way for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging and it will make a difference in our community,” said Jana Mulherin.
“We give because we believe in the organization, its mission, and employees. The fund is important so that other people in the community realize they can do this as well. Either set up a fund for a nonprofit or give to an existing fund at the Foundation,” said Mrs. Mulherin.
Pat Mulherin’s grandparents, John and Winnie Mulherin, relocated from Iowa to build their Dairy Queen in Mansfield at the corner of Glessner Avenue and Wood Street in 1948. Later, another DQ store was opened on Ashland Road by the family.
“The community embraced the Mulherin Family then and our family continues to embrace the community with nonprofit involvement. We feel a responsibility to give back,” said Pat Mulherin.
To incentivize donors and grow the fund, the Mulherins have offered a $10,000 matching grant through Dec. 31, 2022.
Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5 CEO Duana Patton said the fund will be a catalyst for future gifts.
“This agency endowed fund is such an honor. Jana and Pat are great advocates for our work. This honors Jana’s work on our board over the past seven years,” Patton said.
Patton wants to help the fund grow.
To donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5 Fund go to richlandcountyfoundation.org and select the fund from the drop-down box or write a check payable to the Richland County Foundation and note the fund on the memo line.
About the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
It has programs for all ages and income levels; however, it specializes in services and programs for older adults and anyone with disabilities.
For 45 years, AAA has served North Central Ohio with the same goal in mind: to help older adults and individuals with disabilities live safely and independently in their homes for as long as possible. It manages programs that provide in-home help and can connect people to various community-based services, including transportation, nutrition programs, and safety monitoring.
AAA also offers free workshops to those with diabetes and other chronic conditions and educational resources, respite, trainings, and support for caregivers and grandparents raising grandchildren.
AAA advocates for older adults at the local, state, and national levels. It partners with organizations and agencies in its service area to provide options.
Learn more at https://www.aaa5ohio.org/.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.