Duana Patton, Pat and Jana Mulherin

Pictured here are Duana Patton, Pat and Jana Mulherin at the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5.

MANSFIELD -- Jana and Pat Mulherin are providing a pathway for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5.

They awarded a grant from their Richland County Foundation donor-advised fund to the Area Agency on Aging to establish an agency endowed fund.