Eileen Fallon

Eileen Fallon, 104, is a resident at Primrose Retirement Community.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Eileen Fallon didn’t have anything to wish for as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake. She looked around at the staff and residents of Primrose Retirement Community, all smiling and blowing party horns, and decided she had everything she needed.

“I’ve got all these wonderful people I get to celebrate with,” the 104-year-old said. “What more could I wish for?”

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com