MANSFIELD – NECIC along with Regional Manufacturing Coalition and EPIK invite you to participate in the 5th annual Summer Manufacturing Institute Camp as part of Senator Sherrod Brown's call to engage Ohio's youth with local manufacturing activities and opportunities in their home county.
The week-long camp will be held at the NECIC Community Outreach Center, 486 Springmill St. in Mansfield from July 18 to 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a free camp that is open to all Richland County 5th through 8th grade students.
Join us in-person to tour companies right in your backyard and complete hands-on projects.
This year the camp will focus on local supply chains and how they have been affected by the pandemic and the current economy. Registration will open Tuesday, May 31 on our website: www.necic-ohio.org. For more information, please contact Nyasha Oden at 419-522-1611 ext.122 or nyasha@necic-ohio.org.
