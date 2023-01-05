gardener stock image garden planting crops

The North End Community Improvement Collaborative will be hosting a Master Gardener course beginning Jan. 16.

 Pixabay

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Master Gardeners are looking for people with a passion for plants and a penchant for serving their community.

A 12-week course for prospective master gardeners starts Jan. 16, hosted by the North End Community Improvement Collaborative. Classes will take place each Monday through April 10, with a few additional sessions on Saturdays. Most classes will be conducted at the Richland County Longview Center; a few will be at Kingwood Center Gardens.

Richland County Master Gardener Class 2023 - 1

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com