MANSFIELD -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), City of Mansfield Police Department, Mansfield Metropolitan Housing, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) and We ACT cordially invite the public to the 2nd annual Kay Day Celebration honoring NECIC community organizer Geneva 'Kay' Smith.
"In December 2019 we lost an angel with the passing of Geneva 'Kay' Smith. As a community organizer, Kay was dedicated to making a difference in the City of Mansfield's North End," organizer Brigitte Coles noted.
"With the help of Kay’s sister, Aretha Grier, and members of the community; we have created 'Kay Day' to celebrate all of Kay’s accomplishments and to shine light on her influence on those around her."
The 2nd annual Kay Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the NECIC Urban Farm located at 311 Bowman St. in Mansfield.
This event is free to honor Kay's legacy for her service in the community. Her love for the city of Mansfield touched everyone that she reached.
Some of the initiatives and programs she led were: The North End Elder program, Neighbor up Night, We ACT, M- CAV, Open Table, My Brother's Keeper, and so much more. She also was an active partner with the Mansfield Police Department.
This day will also serve as a day to uplift mothers who have lost a child recently and kids in the community that need school supplies -- both are groups that Smith was passionate about.
The celebration consists of a free cookout, free school supplies, live entertainment, fun activities for kids including bounce houses, and a balloon release.
This year we'll be honoring families in our community whose loved ones were the victims of gun violence. Each family will be presented with a beautiful Compassion Blanket.
For more information about the 2nd Annual Kay Day contact NECIC at 419-522-1611.
Included in the invitation is a Kay Day flyer, Kay Day Celebration Program, and the bios/photos in order of the seven individuals that were the victims of gun violence that will be honored at Kay Day.
Demetrius Allen Hilory Sr.
Demetrius Allen Hilory Sr., 25, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. Demetrius attended Mansfield City Schools, he loved basketball, playing and spectating.
He had a passion for fishing, camping, and the outdoors. The love of his life was his children and especially spending time at Kalahari.
Dontarious Naron Sylvester
Dontarious Naron Sylvester, 25, passed away on June 12, 2022. Dontarious “Bullet” was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High. To know him was to love him. If you were ever blessed to meet him or spend any length of time with him, you knew you were in the presence of someone special.
He had a heart for people and loved to see others happy and their needs met. Dontarious had a love for the finer things in life. He was always impeccably dressed and traveled miles for the latest men’s fashions.
He was a trendsetter. He could always be found matching from head to toe even including his lighter. Dontarious smile would light up any room. He had an infectious laugh and a way of making everyone around him laugh. Words to describe Dontarious have included, friend, smart, funny, reliable, loyal, fun, consistent, respectful, helper, humble and overcomer. He often made sacrifices for others.
Nasyia Mae-Leah Bradley
Nasyia Mae-Leah Bradley, 16, passed away on April 27, 2022. Nasyia was a student at Mansfield Senior High where she played basketball and ran track.
She loved video games, hanging with her friends, she loved to shop and eat and watch her nephew Jayshawn.
Khaalil Hasir Rajalik Petty
Khaalil Hasir Rajalik Petty, 15, passed away on April 15, 2022. Khalil was a student at Mansfield Senior High where he played on the JV basketball team.
He also played AAU basketball. Khaalil had a smile that would light up a room, he loved his family, his mother Chiquita and sister Teonta especially. He was a big baby.
Khaalil enjoyed playing basketball, making music and hanging with friends in his spare time. Khaalil was a kid of many talents and his contributions will be forever missed.
Kenneth Duane Norris
Kenneth Duane Norris, 31, passed away on May 4, 2022. Kenneth was a 2010 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School (MSHS) where he excelled in his studies always getting outstanding grades.
Kenneth was an avid athlete playing football with the Simpson Bulldogs and for MSHS, winning numerous trophies from Gus Macker and Brooks Holmes Tournaments. Kenneth was a man of many talents working full-time construction in Columbus, while also taking on special home improvement projects for family members and friends.
You would have never known Kenneth worked in construction as he was always, clean and fashionably dressed.
Kenneth affectionately known by many of his friends as “Kenneyboi “was very good with his hands from frying cooking; landscaping; replacing floors to painting, Kenneth was known as the North End handyman even as a young kid. Whenever a family member needed something done – Kenneth was the first person to be called and he never said NO.
Kenneth will always be known for his amazing personality and ability to connect with people through his enormous heart.
Mileisha Windham
Mileisha Windham, 34, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. Mileisha was a 2006 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was employed at Quantum Health in Dublin. She attended Southern New Hampshire University studying Psychology.
She loved being a mother, spending time with her family and friends, and listening to music. She was known for her vibrant personality, her huge smile and being the life of the party.
Joseph Anthony Andrews Jr.
Joseph Anthony Andrews Jr., 19, passed away on May 26, 2022. Joey had the most beautiful smile, always loved to fish with his dad.
He loved to dance, hanging out with family and friends. His mom was his best friend, affectionately called “a Momma's boy” by all who knew him.