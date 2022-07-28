Kay Day flyer

MANSFIELD -- The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), City of Mansfield Police Department, Mansfield Metropolitan Housing, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) and We ACT cordially invite the public to the 2nd annual Kay Day Celebration honoring NECIC community organizer Geneva 'Kay' Smith.

"In December 2019 we lost an angel with the passing of Geneva 'Kay' Smith. As a community organizer, Kay was dedicated to making a difference in the City of Mansfield's North End," organizer Brigitte Coles noted.

Kay Day lineup
Demetrius Allen Hilory Sr.

Dontarious Naron Sylvester

Local News. Locally Powered.

Nasyia Mae-Leah Bradley

Khaalil Hasir Rajalik Petty

Kenneth Duane Norris

Mileisha Windham

Joseph Anthony Andrews Jr.

