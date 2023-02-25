MANSFIELD -- Considering that rhythm and Rock’n’Roll fit together like a hand and glove, when it comes to classical music the percussion generally takes a back seat to rows and rows of stringed and wind instruments.
For this unique performance, the percussion will be getting a real workout – along with the rest of the orchestra.
“Carmina Burana” is a 24-piece cantata that is the only work for which its composer, Carol Orff, is known for today. However, it is a standard component of the classical repertoire – or at least the first and last movements.
“O Fortuna,” which features an overwhelming martial air, has been featured many times over in everything from film scores to television commercials for generations. From the downbeat, you will immediately remember this unforgettable piece with its larger-than-life magnitude.
Sung in its original Latin and middle high German, no translation is needed – the music speaks for itself. Some is pensive, others are parodies, even including a drinking song.
Once the military feel of the opening movement is dispensed with, the cantata slows down and becomes lighter than air relying on rhythm as it heralds the arrival of spring, celebrating love.
Part of the OhioHealth Symphony Series, this performance will be directed by Mansfield Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor Octavio Mas-Arocas.