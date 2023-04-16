Maya Francis

Chief Petty Officer Maya Francis, a 2008 Mansfield Senior graduate, receives the Naval Base San Diego Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Admin Unit Victim Advocate of the Year award while serving aboard USS Makin Island.

 Photo courtesy of the United States Navy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- Chief Petty Officer Maya Francis, a Mansfield native, was recently selected Naval Base San Diego Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Admin Unit Victim Advocate of the Year serving aboard USS Makin Island.

SAPR services works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence and promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment.

