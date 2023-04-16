Chief Petty Officer Maya Francis, a 2008 Mansfield Senior graduate, receives the Naval Base San Diego Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Admin Unit Victim Advocate of the Year award while serving aboard USS Makin Island.
MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- Chief Petty Officer Maya Francis, a Mansfield native, was recently selected Naval Base San Diego Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Admin Unit Victim Advocate of the Year serving aboard USS Makin Island.
SAPR services works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence and promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment.
Francis, a 2008 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, joined the Navy 11 years ago.
"I joined the Navy because I was unsure of what else I wanted to do as an adult," Francis said. "I have had family members serve in the Navy, which inspired me to choose the Navy over other branches."
According to Francis, skills and values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Mansfield.
"As a child, I often followed alongside my mother to various work functions, meetings and community service events," Francis said. "I believe that this influenced my work ethic and passion for service, which has contributed tremendously to success in my naval career."
Today, Francis serves as a hospital corpsman responsible for providing outpatient medical care to active duty military personnel, military retirees and their family members.
"My favorite thing about being a hospital corpsman is the diversity within our field," Francis said. "Healthcare includes everything from routine and emergency medical and dental treatment, ancillary support, administration, logistics and so much more."
According to Navy officials, USS Makin Island is the eighth and final wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the Navy to be named for Makin Island, target of the Marine Raiders' Makin Island raid early on in the United States' involvement in World War II.
Operating out of San Diego, Makin is crewed by more than 1,000 sailors and can embark more than 1,600 Marines. Amphibious assault ships, such as USS Makin Island, are designed to deliver Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
As a member of the Navy, Francis is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
"The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force," Francis said. "We are present all around the world, which helps our allies feel safe and keeps our adversaries in check."
Francis noted she has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
"My proudest accomplishment was my selection to chief petty officer in 2020," she said.
As Francis and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
"Serving in the Navy provides me the fulfillment of serving something greater than myself," Francis said.