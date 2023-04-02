MANSFIELD -- Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition, is coming to Kingwood Center Gardens from June 2 to Sept. 17.
The exhibit "uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and mankind’s relationship with nature," according to Kingwood officials.
Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature Connects depicts important topics that New York artist Sean Kenney holds dear -- from protecting an animals’ habitat to planting a garden.
Nature Connects further shows that just as LEGO pieces interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance.
The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, as well as the relationships between humankind and the natural world.
Most importantly, the exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as something beautiful, and to inspire them to go home and create something wonderful themselves.
Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions shared, “Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Nature Connects to Kingwood Center Gardens.
"The messages in the exhibition about our connection to nature are beautifully presented and effectively weaved into the story in the hopes of inspiring visitors to think more about mankind’s impact on the greater world around us.”
Fifteen sculptures will be on display throughout the gardens.
Kingwood will offer special features during the exhibit including pop-up educational activities and a Community Creations competition, free-form nature-based sculptures made by community members of all ages.
Come explore the beauty and wonder of Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks. Kingwood will be open daily to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Online-timed tickets are required for all guests and members and will be available to purchase beginning April 15 at kingwoodcenter.org or by calling 419-522-0211. Learn more at kingwoodcenter.org.