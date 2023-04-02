Nature Connects Banners (Facebook Event Cover) no kcg logo - 2

MANSFIELD -- Sean Kenney's Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition, is coming to Kingwood Center Gardens from June 2 to Sept. 17.

The exhibit "uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and mankind’s relationship with nature," according to Kingwood officials.

