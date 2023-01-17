NAMI Black History Month

MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Richland County (NAMI RC) has partnered with NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation as a grant recipient to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the community level, specifically for the African American communities.

Upon hearing of this exciting opportunity, NAMI RC Associate Director, Aubrie Hall, reached out to collaborate with NAMI RC Board Member and member of the National Association of Black Social Workers, Antwan Woods.

Black History Month symposium flyer

