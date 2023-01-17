MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Richland County (NAMI RC) has partnered with NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation as a grant recipient to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the community level, specifically for the African American communities.
Upon hearing of this exciting opportunity, NAMI RC Associate Director, Aubrie Hall, reached out to collaborate with NAMI RC Board Member and member of the National Association of Black Social Workers, Antwan Woods.
The two brainstormed ideas on how to best utilize the funding and extend mental health services to Richland County’s Black Indigenous People of Color. Thus, the idea of hosting a local Black Mental Health and Wellness forum was formed.
Richland County was one of 50 grants disbursed nationally. The goal of the grant funding is to facilitate local and state engagement to establish mental health education, resources, and advocacy.
The symposium promises a night to remember, including a Welcome Reception with light refreshment and appetizers, local university speakers, individual lived experience memoirs, panel discussions, and more.
Financially supported by the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Levy The Black Mental Health and Wellness Symposium will be hosted by The Mansfield Playhouse on Saturday, Feb. 11; doors opening at 5 p.m. and the event will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.
This event is FREE to the public and does require proper registration. You may find more details on registration and how to become involved in the mental health movement at www.NamiRC.org or call the NAMI RC office at 419-522-6264.