MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Richland County has announced the organization has been selected as a grant recipient of the NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation Grant.
Funds will be used to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the community level, specifically for Richland County’s African American communities.
NAMI Richland County was one of 50 grants disbursed nationally. The goal of the grant is to establish mental health education, advocacy, and support. NAMI Board Member, Antwan Woods, and Associate Director, Aubrie Hall, collaborated to form the idea of hosting a local Black Health and Wellness Symposium.
The symposium promises a night to remember, including a Welcome Reception with light refreshment and appetizers, local university speakers, individual lived experience memoirs, and panel discussions.
Additionally, NAMI Richland County would like the opportunity to award three individuals who have made a significant contribution toward reducing the stigma of mental health in the community. Please see the Call for Nominations document at the bottom of this story to submit a candidate for these awards.
The Black Health and Wellness Symposium will be hosted by The Mansfield Playhouse on Saturday, Feb. 11; doors opening at 5 p.m. and the event will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.
This event is FREE to the public and does require registration. You may find more details on registering and becoming involved in the mental health movement at www.NamiRC.org or call the NAMI RC office at 419-522-6264.