MANSFIELD -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Mansfield #3190, along with many community partners is excited to sponsor the 24th annual Minority Health Fair.
The event will be held Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Ave. in Mansfield.
This annual community event is in conjunction with several other local stakeholders including Richland Public Health, Cleveland Clinic, Umadaop, NECIC, Richland County Children’s Services, and the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
There is still time for health care providers, businesses, and community organizations to participate in the event by setting up an informational booth, making a monetary or in-kind donation and sharing the information about the event within their networks.
To complete an online vendor application, or to make a donation go to: MHF Registration, send an email info@naacpmansfieldoh.org, or complete the attached registration form.
The Oasis of Love Church has generously donated the use of the church facilities for this informative day.
“We are very happy to host this event and are looking forward to a great day for the community,” said Pastor Raymond Cochran Jr.
Some of the highlights of the day’s offering will be screenings by several health providers, information on physical, mental, and spiritual health by local agencies, a Mobile Outreach Vehicle (MOVe) will offer Depression/Anxiety screenings, UTI (Urinary Tract Infection) screenings, Biometric screenings, smoking cessation, and more.
A fire truck will be present, and weather permitting, a large, inflatable colon that illustrates the importance of scheduled health screenings will be on site. A free lunch will also be provided.
Community members of all ages are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to speak with health care workers, visit vendors, pick up swag and increase their knowledge of health care issues in a welcoming and festive setting.
“We are looking forward to a fun and informative day, collaboration, unity and community love is our focus,” said Christa Harris, NAACP Health Committee Chair.