MANSFIELD -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Mansfield #3190, along with many community partners is excited to sponsor the 24th annual Minority Health Fair.

The event will be held Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Ave. in Mansfield.

