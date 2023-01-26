Mutts Gone Nuts
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — “Mutts Gone Nuts,” a talented troupe of rescued dogs and their trainers, will perform at the Renaissance on Sunday, February 12th for two shows at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM.

The family-friendly show will feature a range of tricks and humor, lauded by the Washington Post as “A Must See.” The production is in collaboration with the Humane Society of Richland County and a portion of all proceeds will go to benefit the Humane Society.

Tags