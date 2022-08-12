Richland Academy of the Arts

MANSFIELD -- Board Certified Music Therapist and Pianist Olivia Rayburn will be offering classes and lessons this fall at Richland Academy of the Arts.

Group Piano for Beginners, Senior 60+ Group Drumming, and Private Piano lessons are just a few of the offerings Academy students can expect to see this fall.

Olivia Rayburn

Olivia Rayburn
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags