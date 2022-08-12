MANSFIELD -- Board Certified Music Therapist and Pianist Olivia Rayburn will be offering classes and lessons this fall at Richland Academy of the Arts.
Group Piano for Beginners, Senior 60+ Group Drumming, and Private Piano lessons are just a few of the offerings Academy students can expect to see this fall.
Rayburn stressed the importance of music therapy.
“Music therapy can be an important part of a person's journey because it provides people of all ages with the opportunity to accomplish individualized goals while engaging with a familiar medium,” Rayburn said.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
She received her Bachelor's of Music from Baldwin Wallace University where she studied Music Therapy with piano as her primary instrument. After becoming a Board Certified Music Therapist in August 2021, Rayburn worked in the Cleveland area providing therapy and private music lessons for children, teenagers, and adults.
Before moving to Cleveland to pursue a Music Therapy degree, she lived in the Mansfield area where she accompanied youth theater productions at the Mansfield Playhouse and Fredericktown High School, as well as choir concerts at Clear Fork High School and Middle School.
She was also the organist at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mansfield.
For more information on registering lessons, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.