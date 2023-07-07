The group of women volunteer their time and talents to help raise funds for WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), a women’s ministry organization that assists the local communities of their congregations.
“The (rummage) sale is the largest fundraiser we have,” said Clara Billotte, president of the church council and women’s group volunteer.
The women’s group at Mt. Hope includes eight to 10 members who devote their efforts to help provide aid where it is needed.
The group meets once a month to plan events open to the community with hopes of generating funds for their continued efforts.
The church currently has no permanent minister and has "one of the last surviving women's (WELCA) groups in the area," Billotte said.
She hopes that continued events will help get the word out that, despite challenges, the Mt. Hope congregation is still part of the community and has been since 1842.
Billotte described how surprised the group was at last year’s rummage sale success. All proceeds raised from the sale help fund the church’s WELCA account.
The organization has long supported the Mt. Hope and Shiloh community by donating to community meals, local veterans, Dayspring Assisted Living, the Salvation Army and the Upstairs Store, a free clothing store in Plymouth.
WELCA has also provided Mt. Hope with funds for supply ministers during times of need.
A variety of items will be available for purchase. Categories include household items, dishware, glassware, furniture and, new to this year’s sale, clothing.
“Most items are donated from members of the organization,” Billotte said.
Items in the sale will not be individually priced. Instead, financial donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Billotte felt this method was successful last year during the first annual sale, so they’ll stick with the same format this year.
The rummage sale will be held at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in Shiloh, 29 W. Main St., on July 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.