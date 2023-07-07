mt hope lutheran church shiloh

Mt. Hope Lutheran Church is located at 29 W. Main St. in Shiloh.

 Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, Photo Provided

SHILOH -- Mt. Hope Lutheran Church Shiloh women’s group will host its second annual rummage sale in mid-July.

The group of women volunteer their time and talents to help raise funds for WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), a women’s ministry organization that assists the local communities of their congregations.

