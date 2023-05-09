MANSFIELD -- When a film crew was looking for a “70s, nostalgic setting,” Shelby Wyant said she knew the perfect places.
Wyant grew up in Plymouth and graduated with an education degree from Kent State University in 2018. She met her fiancee, Brandon Lazenko, while they were working as campus tour guides.
Lazenko invited Wyant to work with him on some film projects, and she became a writer/producer and script supervisor on their adaptation of Steven King’s “Nona.”
“I never really thought of myself as a movie writer, but Brandon is super passionate about film,” Wyant said. “And it worked out really well that I know a lot of places in Richland County that would be perfect for filming ‘October Roses.’ ”
The 40-minute film is titled “October Roses” from one of the first lines in the short story “Nona.”
“We wanted to allude to the book but also make it our own,” director/producer Lazenko said. “It is definitely my greatest work, but also the most difficult thing I’ve done.”
Stephen King began the Dollar Baby program in the late 1970s. Under this program, student and independent filmmakers can apply for the rights to adapt a King story for $1.
Lazenko said once the team secured the adaptation rights, a nationwide search began for the role of Nona. Out of 500 women who sent in audition tapes for the part, they chose Kyla Dyan, who lives in Los Angeles.
“Kyla really brought the character to screen, which I’m sure our audiences will appreciate,” Lazenko said.
“October Roses” follows a down-on-his-luck college professor who is hitchhiking through Maine when he is forced to find shelter from a summer downpour. When Adam enters a roadside bar, an eerily familiar woman entices him to accompany her on a path for vengeance.
“At its core, it’s a love story -- but one filled with violence, trauma and desperation,” Wyant said.
Wyant and Lazenko bought the rights to adapt “Nona” in 2021 and created the script and storyboard starting in January 2022.
They filmed at locations across Richland County in August, including the Mansfield Cemetery, Brown Derby RoadHouse, the Plymouth Township Building, Braintree and Dynasty Lanes in Willard.
“The time, effort and money people were willing to dump into this was the most mind-blowing thing,” Wyant said. “A lot of them were strangers and didn’t even know me and Brandon. People were so excited and so supportive.”
Wyant said the couple is working with the Mansfield Cemetery to organize an outdoor screening of the film on the cemetery grounds. “October Roses” is in post-production and the producers are planning a premiere on Kent State’s campus in October.
The film brought on Crestline native and Hollywood SFX specialist Robert Kurtzman as executive producer.
“It was intimidating to have these horror legends on set, but also incredibly rewarding,” Lazenko said.
To get the film online or distribute it commercially, the producers will need permission from Steven King, which is one of their goals.
“October Roses” has been submitted to a number of film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival, Shriekfest, Fantasia International Film Festival and the Toronto After Dark Film Festival.
Lazenko said the film team was comprised of more than 100 people including caterers, set designers and prop specialists.
“Putting a film together is like putting a huge puzzle together,” he said. “Everyone is one piece, and you need to get all the pieces in the right spots for it to be perfect.”
An online fundraiser to pay for post-production expenses such as scoring, color correction and special effects is posted on Seed & Spark. The fundraising campaign ends May 24 and the team hopes to raise $6,000, though it will implement stretch goals if that goal is met.
The "October Roses" team is also hosting a meet-and-greet event at Dynasty Lanes in Willard on May 19. The event is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and will include bowling specials, trivia and raffles.
By donating $50 to the Seed and Spark campaign, supporters can receive a link for a digital download of the film.
Wyant also invited anyone who was an extra, caterer or assisted with the production in any way to reach out to her or Lazenko for an invitation to the movie premiere.
They can be reached at lazenkofilm@gmail.com or on Facebook.