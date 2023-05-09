BTS20.jpg

Actors on the set of "October Roses" filmed in Richland County in 2022. "October Roses" is a 40-minute film adapted from Stephen King's short story "Nona."

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- When a film crew was looking for a “70s, nostalgic setting,” Shelby Wyant said she knew the perfect places.

Wyant grew up in Plymouth and graduated with an education degree from Kent State University in 2018. She met her fiancee, Brandon Lazenko, while they were working as campus tour guides.

Behind-the-Scenes of "October Roses"

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.