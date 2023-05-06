Brian McNamara

Capt. Brian McNamara, a Mount Vernon resident, leads re-enactors from the 41st Ohio Voluntary Infantry Regiment on Saturday at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

MANSFIELD -- Brian McNamara led his troops from the 41st Ohio Voluntary Infantry Regiment into battle Saturday at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

Cannons boomed. Rifles fired.

41st Ohio

Re-enactors from the 41st Ohio Voluntary Infantry Regiment prepare to move on Saturday.
Civil War

Re-enactment soldiers from the 41st Ohio Voluntary Infantry Regiment are joined on the field Saturday by Revolutionary War re-enactors.

